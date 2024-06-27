Small wildfire burning near Lincoln

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are responding to a wildfire several miles east of Lincoln in Lewis & Clark County.

A helicopter is being used for water drops on the fire.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue said on Wednesday afternoon that the fire is centered just north of 7 Up Lane.

It has burned about one acre and is growing.

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries, nor any damaged or threatened structures.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Among the agencies responding are Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue; US Forest Service; and Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation.

We will update you when we get more information.