Small wildfire near Lincoln brought under control

GREAT FALLS — A wildfire that broke out on Wednesday several miles east of Lincoln is under control.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue reported on Thursday morning that the fire had been controlled and lined.

The agency posted on Facebook: "We got off the fire before midnight and everything was good. You may see some little smokes here and there but they will all be well interior. With the amount of rain we got since early this morning there shouldn't be any activity on it. Only a few stumps smoking, but again, it's all well in the black and safe. DNRC will patrol it daily for a while."

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue reported on Wednesday afternoon that the fire was located just north of 7 Up Lane and had burned about an acre, but was growing.

There are no reports of any injuries or damaged structures.