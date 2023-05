MISSOULA — The recent thunderstorm that rolled through Missoula started a small fire on Blue Mountain.

A little after 6 p.m. Sunday, the Missoula Rural Fire District responded to a wildfire around the Blue Mountain Recreation Trailhead near the Hayes Creek Drainage. The fire was reported to have started from a lightning strike.

14 firefighters responded to the scene, fighting a fire that burned about a tenth of an acre. The Forest Service will monitor the fire for the next several days.