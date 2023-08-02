Smoke from area wildfires impacting Western Montana air quality

MISSOULA - Some parts of Western Montana are continuing to see air quality take a hit on Wednesday due to several wildfires that are burning in the area.

Smoke from the Big Knife Fire burning outside of Arlee flowed into the mountains north of Missoula overnight, impacting higher elevations — such as the Butler Creek and Rattlesnake drainages — where air quality was Unhealthy to Very Unhealthy.

Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield notes that as the inversions began breaking and smoke was able to lift up, conditions improved, and are now generally Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Air quality is expected to continue to improve in those drainages on Wednesday.

Coefield added that there is a lot of smoke from Big Knife Fire overhead in the northern and western parts of the Missoula Valley. There is a chance air quality in Missoula and Frenchtown will worsen for a bit early Wednesday afternoon. Conditions were Moderate in Missoula and Frenchtown as of 1 p.m.

While Coefield states the Arlee and Evaro areas "appear socked in with smoke," the conditions are expected later on Wednesday. But until that occurs, people should try to limit their outdoor activities and seek cleaner indoor air.

The air quality in the Seeley Lake area has been fluctuating. Coefield says smoke from the Big Knife Fire plume hit the area with Unhealthy air quality for a while on Tuesday night. That initial smoke intrusion backed off in the early morning hours, but as an inversion has been breaking in the Seeley Lake area, smoke is returning to the valley. Air quality in Seeley Lake is currently Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Conditions in Seeley Lake should improve once the initial smoke hit has a chance to lift back up.

The Colt Fire once again primarily sent its smoke north overnight, and it hit the Condon and Lindbergh Lake areas hard on Wednesday morning with Lindbergh Lake seeing Hazardous air quality at one point. Conditions have begun to improve, but Unhealthy air quality remains from the Colt Fire all the way north through the Swan Valley.

Coefield added that the Niarada and Middle Ridge fires sent smoke plumes over the Swan Valley Tuesday night, and some of their smoke also made landfall in the Swan Valley.

Conditions in Missoula and Frenchtown should be Good to Moderate as Wednesday wears on, according to Coefield, but there is the potential for early afternoon smoke to bring Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups conditions. Seeley Lake is likely to range from Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, and Condon will likely range from Moderate to Unhealthy.

When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Anyone experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their healthcare provider.

When air quality is Unhealthy, people with heart or lung disease, smokers, children and the elderly should limit heavy or prolonged exertion and limit time spent outdoors. People with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. People experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their healthcare provider.

The latest near-real-time air quality data can be found on the EPA's Fire and Smoke Map and Montana Today's Air. Check out MTFireInfo.orgfor campfire restrictions, current fire information, and advice to stay safe this fire season. Also, be sure to visit www.montanawildfiresmoke.org for clean air tips and advice for staying safe when it’s hot and smoky outside.