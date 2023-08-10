Some growth seen at Big Knife Fire near Arlee, community meeting planned

ARLEE - Some growth is being reported on Thursday from the Big Knife Fire five miles east of Arlee. The blaze has grown from 4,864 acres to 4,952 acres with containment growing from 5% to 7%.

A community meeting to discuss the Big Knife, Niarada, and Mill Pocket fires on Thursday, Aug. 10 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Arlee Community Center. The meeting will be broadcast live on the CSKT Division of Fire Facebook page.

A passing cold front late Wednesday brought precipitation to the Big Knife Fire area, further dampening fire behavior. Despite the rain, fire managers are evaluating long-term potential fire growth due to the projected weather patterns.

Crews are continuing to assess and implement point protection measures to protect infrastructure and cultural resources identified by Resource Advisors. Firefighters are also mopping up the edge of a strategic firing operation they conducted late last week to keep the fire north of Agency Creek.

Aircraft are aiding firefighters as conditions allow, and fire managers used an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to perform reconnaissance and infrared (IR) detection flights in South Fork Jock Canyon and Agency Creek areas on Wednesday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has placed several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire in pre-evacuation status. Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin Roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

There are 375 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Watch the Aug. 10, 2023, fire briefing below.