Some growth seen at Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass

HAMILTON - Some slight growth is being reported on Friday from the Bowles Creek Fire that is burning west of Skalkaho Pass.

The blaze has grown from 3,213 acres to 3,267 acres. Containment remains at 3%.

The fire — which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023 — is burning three miles west of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek Drainage.

There are 228 people assigned to the blaze along with four engines and one helicopter.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of roads and trails on July 25, 2023.

A complete listing of the road and trail closures can be found here.

The Skalkaho Pass Road remains open. People in the fire area should be aware of the situation and reduce speed due to increased fire traffic.