Some residents near Alder Creek fire allowed to return home

Some residents on the Alder Creek Road who were evacuated due to wildfire concerns may be able to return to their homes. Other residents aren't so lucky.

The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning that the area located on the south side of Highway 43 from Alder Creek Road to mile marker 62 is returning to Stage One.

This means residents will be able to return to their homes maintaining heightened awareness and knowing they may need to evacuate again if the situation changes.

Homeowners from the highway into the Alder Creek community remain in Stage Two.

According to officials, at this time, all other evacuations remain unchanged, and please know these areas are constantly being evaluated and updates will be released as soon as available.