South Yaak fire grows to over 4,100 acres

TROY — The South Yaak fire near Troy has grown to 4,152 acres and is 20% contained.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has conducted mandatory evacuations for all residents on East Side Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road. Fire managers note at this time, no structure damage has been reported.

Firefighters are continuing to work around structures along East Side and Kilbrennan Lake roads to protect them from the South Yaak Fire.

MTN News

Crews also checked Kilbrennan Lake Campground and Yaak Mountain Lookout, both of which are in good condition despite being within the fire perimeter.

The Kootenai National Forest enacted an area closure that includes O'Brien Creek Road, North Fork O'Brien Creek, Kilbrennan Lake Road, Eastside Road, and the Kilbrennan Lake Campground.