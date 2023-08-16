Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in place for Granite County

MISSOULA - Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are now in effect including for all state land and private classified as forested land within Granite County.

The decision was made due to continued hot and dry weather pattern, drought conditions with dry forest fuels, escalating fire danger across the area, large fire activity, strained fire suppression resource availability, and frequent human-caused wildfires, according to a news release.

Under Stage 1 restrictions for Granite County, the following acts are prohibited until rescinded:



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire except within a developed recreation site or improved site.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following fire restrictions are currently in place:

Granite County – Stage 1

Flathead, Sanders, and Lake Counties – Stage 2

Flathead Indian Reservation (CSKT) – Stage 2

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), State land and private classified as forested land within Flathead, Lake, and Sanders counties – Stage 2

Montana DNRC, State land and private classified as forested lands within Granite County – Stage 1

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), Region 1 within Flathead, Lake, and Sanders counties – Stage 2

Montana FWP, Region 2 within Granite County – Stage 1

Restrictions will remain in effect until there is a significant long-term change in fire danger and orders are rescinded. Additional information can be found at https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.