Stage 1 Fire Restrictions to begin in Northwest MT

LIBBY — The fire danger is being hiked once again in parts of Lincoln County.

Interagency fire managers have announced Stage I Fire Restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday on the Kootenai National Forest, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Libby Unit, and Lincoln County lands.

Fire managers note that fireworks are prohibited on National Forest lands, state forests, state parks, and state recreation areas.

Federal, State, and Private jurisdictions implementing restrictions include:

Kootenai National Forest

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Libby Unit

State Land & Private Classified Forested Land within Lincoln County

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, Region 1 within the Kootenai National Forest boundary

Lincoln County - Stimson Private Timber Company Lands. Stimson is not allowing any fires on their lands.

Flathead Ridge Ranch is not allowing any fires on their lands.

Stoltze Timber Company Lands are not allowing any fires on their lands currently.

Fire managers note Stage I Fire Restrictions are intended to reduce fire risk and prevent wildfires during periods of high to extreme danger by decreasing potential sources of ignition.

A news release notes that each year, 70 to 80% of wildfires are human-caused and this summer the trend has continued.

Northwest Montana is currently experiencing drought conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; forecasts of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation.

There is also concern about available firefighting resources.

Stage I Fire Restrictions Prohibit:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire unless noted within the exempted areas below. EXCEPTION: Persons using a fire solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three-feet of the device. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Campfires are permitted in the following exempted developed recreation areas on the Kootenai National Forest within metal or concrete fire rings: