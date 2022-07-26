Structure fire spreads to tall grass in Frenchtown

FRENCHTOWN - Crews battled a shed structure fire that spread to some nearby tall grass on Monday evening.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD) was called out to a structure fire on Porter Lane in Frenchtown shortly after 6 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a shed and mobile home on fire with flames spreading into some nearby tall grass.

FRFD then requested mutual aid. The Missoula Rural Fire District, East Missoula Fire and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) all responded.

A DNRC helicopter was called in and the blaze was contained to one acre.

Fire officials say that while no injuries were reported, one firefighter sustained a heat-related emergency fighting the fire.

MTN News

FRFD notes in a social media post that a drone was seen flying in the area and is reminding people not to fly drones in and around emergency scenes.

"We had a helicopter working in the area on this incident which could have interfered with emergency operation," the social media post notes.

