Structures destroyed in Finley Point fire

Lake County Office of Emergency Management Director Mark Clary told CSKT that they believe 15 to 20 structures were destroyed in the area of mile marker 9 on both sides of Montana Highway 35.
Posted at 8:49 AM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 12:43:00-04

FINLEY POINT — CSKT Division of Fire Spokesperson CT Camel tells MTN news structures were destroyed in a wildfire burning near Finley Point.

Camel expects to have an update from overnight progress later Sunday morning on acreage, containment, and firefighting resources.

Boulder 2700 fire destroys structures near Finley Point

