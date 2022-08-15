Sugar Loaf Fire burning near Augusta in steep terrain

HELENA - The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is reporting a wildfire burning in steep terrain west of Augusta, north of the Willow Creek Falls Trailhead.

The area burned was estimated to be around four acres on Sunday morning.

Fire resources will work on establishing an anchor point Sunday and a Type 2 IA crew, hotshot crew, two Type 1 helicopters, a Type 3 helicopter as well as air attack are being called to respond.

The Sugar Loaf Fire was first discovered on August 13, the cause of the fire is currently undetermined.