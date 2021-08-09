Taylor Fire in Fergus County is now fully contained

GREAT FALLS — The Taylor Fire in Fergus County is 100% contained after burning an estimated 22,909 acres, according to Inciweb . The acreage is lower than previous estimates based on updated mapping of the fire perimeter. The cause of the fire, which sparked on Sunday, August 1, has not yet been determined.

The fire is centered about 16 miles northeast of Denton. There have been two minor injuries reported, and we have received reports that some livestock perished.

There are an estimated 49 personnel assigned to the fire as of Monday. At this point, investigators are still working to determine if and how many structures were damaged/destroyed.

The fire is now in patrol status so the crews that are left are monitoring the impacted area. Most of the resources have now been demobilized except for five engines left to patrol and initial attack for other incidents in the area.