Thorne Creek fire burning nearly 22,000 acres

Posted at 9:40 AM, Aug 10, 2021
THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has now burned 21,967 acres and is 15% contained.

Fire activity is expected to increase over the coming days as a warming and drying trend allows vegetation to become more receptive to burning, according to fire managers.

An Evacuation Order is in effect for all residences in the Harlow and Ashley zones while all residences in the Graves NE and Graves SE zones are under a Pre-Evacuation Warning.

A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Red Cross Shelter in Thompson Falls has gone to standby status. People in need of assistance can call 800-272-6668.

There are 418 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze that’s burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls.

