Tin Soldier Complex Fires at 2,580 acres, remains 0% contained

HUNGRY HORSE - The Tin Soldier Complex fires 17 miles east of Swan Lake have burned 2,580 acres as of Monday morning.

The complex is made up of four fires burning in the Spotted Bear Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest.

Current Acres burned as of Monday, Aug. 7, 2023:



Bruce Fire – 989 acres at 0% containment

Kah Mtn Fire – 407 acres at 0% containment

Sullivan Fire – 1,184 acres at 0% containment

Con Kelly Fire – 0.25 acres – Out.

Fire managers report fire activity Sunday was moderated between the three fires with an infrared flight showing an increase of 212 acres with growth on all three fires. The Kah Mountain and Sullivan have been the most active out of the three.

Lower temperatures have lessened fire activity for the time being, but the potential for fire activity is still high, according to the Monday update. The cooler weather is allowing firefighters to install additional structure protection.

The blazes are being managed with point source protection to protect values at risk which include the Stony Communications Site, a hydroelectric plant, the Heinrude residential community, commercial guest ranches and the Spotted Bear Ranger Station compound.

An evacuation previously issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for the Heinrude community remains in effect.

The East Side South Fork Road #38 remains closed to public travel and the West Side South Fork Road #895 is closed to public travel near the 15 mile just past the Lid Creek Campground.

Restrictions/Closures:



Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect.

A road restriction is in effect for the East and West Side South Fork Roads.

An area closure is in effect for the front country of the Spotted Bear district as well the Gorge Creek drainage within the Bob Marshall Wilderness area, including Feather, Inspiration, Gorge, Canyon Trickle, and Stadium Creeks.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for air space over the Tin Soldier Complex to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft operating in the area.

There are 70 people assigned to the Tin Solider Complex fires which remain 0% contained.