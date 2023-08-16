Tin Soldier Complex Fires at 2,880 acres; 0% contained

HUNGRY HORSE - The Tin Soldier Complex fires 17 miles east of Swan Lake have grown slightly from 2,765 acres to 2,880 acres and remain 0% contained.

The complex is made up of four fires burning in the Spotted Bear Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest.

A drone flight on Tuesday night showed that the Kah Mountain and the Sullivan Fires grew and merged together.

These fires will now be known as the Sullivan Fire.

Fire managers also report that the Bruce Fire also had some increased activity into the Bruce Creek and Stony drainages.

An Infra-Red flight did not occur Tuesday night to map the increased growth and the Tin Soldier Complex.

Current acres burned as of Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023:



Bruce Fire – 1034 acres at 0% containment

Kah Mtn Fire – 557 acres at 0% containment

Sullivan Fire – 1,289 acres at 0% containment

Con Kelly Fire – 0.25 acres – Out.

Fire behavior is expected to increase due to the hot and dry weather. Smoke columns from the Tin Soldier Complex Fires may be visible from the Flathead Valley.

MTN News

An evacuation previously issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for the Heinrude community remains in effect.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir also remains closed to all public access, including both the east and west side roads.

Ongoing structure protection efforts for the commercial guest ranches, Spotted Bear Ranger Station compound, Heinrude residential community, and other infrastructure in the area are continuing.

Restrictions/Closures:



Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect.

An area closure is in effect for the Hungry Horse Reservoir, the front country of the Spotted Bear district as well the Gorge Creek drainage within the Bob Marshall Wilderness area due to the Stadium Fire.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for air space over the Tin Soldier Complex. This includes the Spotted Bear and Meadow Creek airstrips.

There are 70 people assigned to the Tin Soldier Complex Fires which were sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.