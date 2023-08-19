Tin Soldier Complex Fires at 6,127 acres; 0% contained

HUNGRY HORSE - The Tin Soldier Complex Fires have grown from 5,966 acres to 6,127 acres and remain 0% contained as of Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

The blazes are burning 17 miles east of Swan Lake in the Spotted Bear Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest.

An evacuation previously issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for the Heinrude community remains in effect.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to all public access.

There are 89 people assigned to the Tin Soldier Complex Fires which were sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in effect in Flathead County and on the Flathead National Forest.