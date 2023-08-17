Tin Soldier Complex Fires grow to 3,361 acres; 0% contained

HUNGRY HORSE - The Tin Soldier Complex Fires have grown from 2,880 acres to 3,361 acres and remain 0% contained as of Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

The complex — which is 17 miles east of Swan Lake — is made up of four fires burning in the Spotted Bear Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest.

Fire managers note it's estimated that the Bruce Fire has since grown by approximately 1,500 acres in addition to what is listed below.

Current acres burned as of Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023:



Bruce Fire – 1,096 acres at 0% containment

Sullivan Fire – 2,265 acres at 0% containment

Con Kelly Fire – 0.25 acres – Out.

Kah Mountain Fire – combined with Sullivan Fire as of 8/16/2023

Fire behavior is expected to increase due to the continued hot and dry weather and smoke columns may be visible from the Flathead Valley.

MTN News

Both fires were active on Wednesday, with the most notable growth on the southeastern flanks of the fires.

The Sullivan Fire moved toward the head of the Soldier Creek Drainage while the Bruce Fire crossed Stony Creek, burned across the face of Stony Hill, and also has become established in the head of Tin Creek to the north.

Defensive firing operations were conducted to improve point protection between the Bruce Fire and the Stony Communications Site on Wednesday. Fire managers note the operations allow for the fire to progress toward values at risk in a more controlled manner by removing fuel between the main fire and the communication site.

An evacuation previously issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for the Heinrude community remains in effect.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir also remains closed to all public access, including both the east and west side roads.

Ongoing structure protection efforts for the commercial guest ranches, Spotted Bear Ranger Station compound, Heinrude residential community, and other infrastructure in the area are continuing.

Restrictions/Closures:



Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect.

An area closure is in effect for the Hungry Horse Reservoir, the front country of the Spotted Bear district as well the Gorge Creek drainage within the Bob Marshall Wilderness area due to the Stadium Fire.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for air space over the Tin Soldier Complex, including the Spotted Bear and Meadow Creek Airstrips!

There are 70 people assigned to the Tin Soldier Complex Fires which were sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.