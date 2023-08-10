Tin Soldier Complex Fires holding steady in Flathead County

HUNGRY HORSE - Little change is being reported on Thursday from The Tin Soldier Complex fires which are burning 17 miles east of Swan Lake.

The blazes are holding at 2,632 acres and remain 0% contained. However, fire managers note there was not an overnight flight so an update on acreage is not available at this time.

The complex is made up of four fires burning in the Spotted Bear Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest.

Current acres burned as of Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023:



Bruce Fire – 993 acres at 0% containment

Kah Mtn Fire – 430 acres at 0% containment

Sullivan Fire – 1,209 acres at 0% containment

Con Kelly Fire – 0.25 acres – Out.

Fire personnel are continuing structure protection efforts for the Spotted Bear Ranch, Diamond R Ranch and the Spotted Bear Ranger Station compound. Structure protection efforts for the Heinrude residential community are continuing. Crews will continue to work on Thursday to wrap the Spotted Bear Lookout.

An evacuation previously issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for the Heinrude community remains in effect.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir also remains closed to all public access, including both the east and west side roads. Additionally, East Side Road #38 and West Side South Fork Road #895 are be closed to public use for public and firefighter safety.

Restrictions/Closures:



Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect.

An area closure is in effect for the Hungry Horse Reservoir, the front country of the Spotted Bear district as well the Gorge Creek drainage within the Bob Marshall Wilderness area, including Feather, Inspiration, Gorge, Canyon Trickle, and Stadium Creeks.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for air space over the Tin Soldier Complex to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft operating in the area.

There are 70 people assigned to the Tin Solider Complex fires.