Tin Soldier Complex Fires nears 6,000 acres; 0% contained

HUNGRY HORSE - The Tin Soldier Complex Fires have now burned 5,966 acres and remain 0% contained as of Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

The blazes are burning 17 miles east of Swan Lake in the Spotted Bear Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest.

Current acres burned as of Friday, Aug. 18, 2023:



Bruce Fire – 3,558 acres at 0% containment

Sullivan Fire – 3,408 acres at 0% containment

Con Kelly Fire – 0.25 acres – Out.

Kah Mountain Fire - combined with Sullivan Fire as of Aug. 16, 2023

Fire managers note that due to the hot and dry weather fire behavior is expected to increase and smoke columns may be visible from the Flathead Valley.

An evacuation previously issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for the Heinrude community remains in effect.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir also remains closed to all public access, including both the east and west side roads.

Restrictions/Closures:



Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect.

An area closure is in effect for the Hungry Horse Reservoir, the front country of the Spotted Bear district as well the Gorge Creek drainage within the Bob Marshall Wilderness area due to the Stadium Fire.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for air space over the Tin Soldier Complex, including the Spotted Bear and Meadow Creek Airstrips!

There are 89 people assigned to the Tin Soldier Complex Fires which were sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.