Tin Soldier Fire grows to 8,165 acres, 20% contained

SWAN LAKE - Some growth is being reported on the Tin Soldier Fire 17 miles east of Swan Lake.

The number of acres burned has grown from 7,697 acres to 8,165 acres with containment growing to 20% as of Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

An evacuation issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for the Heinrude community remains in effect.

Additionally, the Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to all public access.

There are 96 people assigned to the Tin Soldier Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.