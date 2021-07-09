Type 1 management team takes over at West Lolo Complex fires

A Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 has taken over command of what is now being called the West Lolo Complex wildfires.

The team took over command of the wildfires that are burning on the Superior and Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger Districts at 6 a.m. Friday.

Several wildfires were sparked by thunderstorms that rolled over the area on Wednesday.

MTN News

A total estimated 220 acres have burned so far and 140 people have been assigned to the West Lolo Complex.

Fire managers note crews are focusing on wildfires that are nearby or threatening infrastructure, buildings, recreational facilities, or private property.

Air resources, smokejumpers, ground crews, engines, and heavy equipment are being used to suppress the fires.

Lolo National Forest

The blazes are burning in mature timber including dead and downed trees.

Fire managers note the West Lolo Complex has been active with running flames and group torching.

Firefighters are also expecting new wildfires to emerge over the coming days due to increased temperatures and drying fuel moisture.

Lolo National Forest

Area closures are expected to soon be issued for all Lolo National Forest lands in the area between and including the Graves Creek Road, Marmot Peak Trail, and Priscilla Peak/Sundance Ridge Trail.

Currently, the Stark Divide Trails are closed as well as Sunset Trail #234, Trail #203, and Trail #1195.

