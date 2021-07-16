Type 2 Management team takes over at Burnt Peak fire

TROY — A Type 2 Incident Management Team has taken over at the Burnt Peak Fire outside of Troy in Lincoln County.

The lightning-sparked blaze is at 1,716 acres and is 10% contained.

Fire managers say the priorities in fighting the blaze include preventing damage to private structures, infrastructure, and timber values in the North Fork Keeler Creek and along the Highway 56 corridor.

MTN News The Burnt Peak fire sparked by lightning July 7th burning southwest of Troy

There is one helicopter assigned directly to the Burnt Peak Fire, and additional helicopters, as well as air tankers, are available. Additional resources have been ordered, including crews and helicopters.

There are no evacuations at this point but a prevacation notice has been issued for some residences in the area. Some roads and trails have been closed in the area of the Burnt Peak Fire. Click here for more information.

A fire camp is now set up along Highway 56, south of the intersection with Highway 2. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area as heavy equipment will be leaving and entering the highway.