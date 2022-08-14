Weasel Fire update: Aug. 14

A wildfire burning on both sides of the US-Canadian has now burned 1,591 acres in Lincoln County.

The Weasel Fire began on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka and has since spread into Canada.

Fire managers report that 1,591 acres have burned in Lincoln County and 1,892 acres have burned in British Columbia.

The fire is burning in heavy dense fuels in difficult terrain.

The Weasel Cabin and the Wam Fire Tower have been covered with protective wrapping.

MTN News

An area closure order is in place and signed on the ground that restricts access to the fire area for public and firefighter safety.

NFS Road 319 (Therriault Lakes Road) is closed just past the junction with road #7032 Foundation/Creek Road.

People using Grave Creek Road or the area are asked to use caution and watch for fire personnel and equipment.

There are 18 people assigned to the Weasel Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30.