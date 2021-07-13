West Lolo Complex burning over 1,300 acres

The lightning-sparked West Lolo Complex fires in Sanders and Mineral counties have burned 1,358 acres and are 0% contained.

The blazes -- which have cost an estimated $2.3 million to fight -- are burning on the Superior, Plains/Thompson Falls, and Mineral Ranger District .

The fires are visible from the communities of St. Regis, Thompson Falls, Superior, Plains, Ninemile, and travel routes in between.

No evacuations are in place. Fire managers report 20 structures are currently threatened.

Fire managers report that due to limited firefighter resources are focusing their efforts on fires located on the Superior Ranger District due to the high probability of success in containing these fires which includes Sunset and Deep Lookout Mountain.

According to the latest update, firefighters have made progress containing several fires initially assigned to the West Lolo Complex. Those fires are fully contained and have been reassigned to the local Ranger Districts.

There are a total of 261 people assigned to the West Lolo Complex fires. A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is in operation between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Superior Ranger District:

Sunset Fire: 19 acres, located up on the Dry Creek Divide, eight miles south of St. Regis The Sunset fire did not grow yesterday. Fire crews will continue reinforcing containment lines and mopping up today. As crews complete suppression activities and resources are no longer needed they will move today to assist with the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire.

Deep Lookout Mountain Fire: 303 acres, located on the upper reaches of the Deep Creek Drainage, north of I90, 12 miles east of Superior, and five miles west of Stark Mountain Lookout The Deep Lookout Mountain Fire was active again yesterday. Handcrews worked with heavy equipment to build containment lines around two spot fires located southeast of the main fire. Today, firefighters will continue building containment line around the fire, supported by aerial resources and heavy equipment.

Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District: