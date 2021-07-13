West Lolo Complex burning over 1,300 acres

The lightning-sparked West Lolo Complex fires in Sanders and Mineral counties have burned 1,358 acres and are 0% contained.
The blazes -- which have cost an estimated $2.3 million to fight -- are burning on the Superior, Plains/Thompson Falls, and Mineral Ranger District .
The fires are visible from the communities of St. Regis, Thompson Falls, Superior, Plains, Ninemile, and travel routes in between.
No evacuations are in place. Fire managers report 20 structures are currently threatened.
Fire managers report that due to limited firefighter resources are focusing their efforts on fires located on the Superior Ranger District due to the high probability of success in containing these fires which includes Sunset and Deep Lookout Mountain.
According to the latest update, firefighters have made progress containing several fires initially assigned to the West Lolo Complex. Those fires are fully contained and have been reassigned to the local Ranger Districts.
There are a total of 261 people assigned to the West Lolo Complex fires. A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is in operation between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Superior Ranger District:
- Sunset Fire: 19 acres, located up on the Dry Creek Divide, eight miles south of St. Regis The Sunset fire did not grow yesterday. Fire crews will continue reinforcing containment lines and mopping up today. As crews complete suppression activities and resources are no longer needed they will move today to assist with the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire.
- Deep Lookout Mountain Fire: 303 acres, located on the upper reaches of the Deep Creek Drainage, north of I90, 12 miles east of Superior, and five miles west of Stark Mountain Lookout The Deep Lookout Mountain Fire was active again yesterday. Handcrews worked with heavy equipment to build containment lines around two spot fires located southeast of the main fire. Today, firefighters will continue building containment line around the fire, supported by aerial resources and heavy equipment.
Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District:
- Sheep Fire: 3 acres, located on the west of the Clark Fork River across from Quinn’s Hot Springs, ½ mile off the ridgeline, and visible from Highway 135 and Highway 200 The Sheep fire is fully contained. The fire has not grown in 3 days due to solid progress by firefighters. Firefighters will continue with mop up operations, a suppression tactic used to reduce residual smoke by extinguishing or removing burning material along or near the control line, cutting down hazardous trees, or moving logs so they do not roll downhill.
- Cataract Fire: 1 acre, located east of Cataract Ridge Acreage for the Cataract fire also remained the same. Yesterday, fire crews utilized bucket drops on a spot fire located 100 yards from the main fire. Today, fire line construction and mop up activities will continue.
- Siegel Fire: 20 acres, located 3-4 miles up the Siegel drainage northeast of Quinn’s Hot Springs Firefighters on the Siegal Fire successfully completed hand line around the perimeter. Today, they will focus their efforts on reinforcing existing containment lines and completing a hose lay around the perimeter.
- Thorne Creek and Winniemuck: 1,012 acres, located North East of Thompson Falls The Thorne Creek and Winniemuck fires are burning in close proximity to each other. Both grew in size yesterday and are expected to burn together in the next few days. They are located in steep, rugged terrain, in heavy dead, downed fuels in the Cube Iron/Silcox area and, in their current location, pose an extreme risk to firefighter safety.