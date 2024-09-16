Wet weather helping fight against Bitterroot wildfires

MISSOULA — The cooler and wet weather is helping with the wildfires in the Bitterroot Valley with firefighters getting the upper hand on containment.

The Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville has burned 3,200 acres and is 83% contained. There are over 200 people fighting the fire and there are no closures in effect right now.

The Johnson Fire outside of Sula is just over 6,600 acres and is at 42% containment. There are 90 people on the fire, and area closures surrounding the fire are still in effect.

The Daly Fire and the Railroad Fire are still active. The Railroad Fire is at just 1,000 acres and is 35% contained, and the Daly Fire is over 6,800 acres and is 25% contained. There are 25 firefighters on the scene, and some areas near the fire remain closed for safety reasons.

