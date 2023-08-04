Wildfire at Libby Asbestos Superfund Site contained

LIBBY - A wildfire that was burning in the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site has been contained at two acres.

Because the Tub Gulch Fire was burning in the former mine site, the Lincoln County Asbestos Resource Program was collecting air samples to check for asbestos levels.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency reported Thursday that results from samples taken Sunday and Monday at locations around the fire and Libby were non-detect for asbestos.

However, the agency was still waiting on results from samples collected late Monday and Tuesday.