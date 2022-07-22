Watch Now
Wildfire burning in Fergus County

Posted at 10:46 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 12:46:21-04

GREAT FALLS - A wildfire sparked in Fergus County on Thursday.

The Pospisil Fire was discovered at 3:15 p.m., according to the Montana Fire Information website.

As of Thursday evening, the fire had burned an estimated 376 acres.

There are no reports that the fire is threatening structures or homes at this point.

There is no word yet on containment or the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.

