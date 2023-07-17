Watch Now
Wildfire burning in Idaho expected to force closure of Jerry Johnson Hot Springs

Posted at 3:15 PM, Jul 17, 2023
A wildfire burning outside of Powell, Idaho has scorched approximately 295 acres.

A Type 3 organization has been set up to battle the Little Bear Fire.

Fire managers report crews are currently working to protect several structures including pack-bridges and lookout towers.

Additionally, an area closure that will cover the popular Jerry Johnson Hot Springs and the trail system leading to is expected to be put in place later this week.

Closure notices with maps will be posted as soon as closure becomes official.

