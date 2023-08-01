Fire crews have been dispatched to a wildfire burning in the Libby Asbestos Superfund site.

According to the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Facebook post, the Tub Gulch fire has burned about 2 acres with an aggressive response underway.

On Monday, fire crews constructed a hand line all the way around the fire.

They are asking people to stay out of this area.

Some Forest Service roads are closed in the area due to the fire. Click here for road closures.

The Lincoln County Asbestos Resource Program is collecting air samples every 24 hours to monitor the ambient air for LA asbestos levels due to a wildfire at the former Libby Asbestos mine site.

Stationary air monitors are located in Libby as well as outlying areas along Highway 37 and Highway 2.

After 24 hours of collection, the samples must then be documented and shipped to a certified laboratory for analysis, which takes time.

Finally, the samples will be analyzed, and the results distributed to the team for evaluation. Lincoln County does not expect sample results for a few days.

Additionally, Lincoln County Health Department continually monitors outdoor air quality in the Libby area for particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) levels and will make recommendations for public health based on the guidelines provided by MT DEQ.

To check local air quality, visit MT DEQ.

The County Health Officer is continually monitoring the air sample results to make recommendations to the public about their safety.