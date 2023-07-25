Wildfire burning near Arlee potentially caused by lightning

ARLEE — The National Weather Service in Missoula is reporting a new wildfire Monday night potentially caused by lightning.

The wildfire popped up 5.7 miles east-southeast of Arlee on the ridge south of Big Knife Creek.

The NWS reports it's approximately 25 acres and growing fast.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire and Arlee Fire firefighters are on the scene.

On Monday, wildland fire officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire raised the fire danger within the Flathead Indian Reservation to very high, effective immediately.