Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Wildfire burning near Arlee potentially caused by lightning

Arlee Fire
Derek Joseph/MTN News
Arlee Fire
Posted at 7:28 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 22:03:34-04

ARLEE — The National Weather Service in Missoula is reporting a new wildfire Monday night potentially caused by lightning.

The wildfire popped up 5.7 miles east-southeast of Arlee on the ridge south of Big Knife Creek.

The NWS reports it's approximately 25 acres and growing fast.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire and Arlee Fire firefighters are on the scene.

On Monday, wildland fire officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire raised the fire danger within the Flathead Indian Reservation to very high, effective immediately.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!