Wildfire burning west of Lolo

UPDATE:

Officials on the scene tell MTN News there are no evacuation orders in place at this time but there is a pre-evacuation notice for Mill Creek Drive.

The fire is just under 10 acres with no structures lost. Officials say a powerline was down in the area, but no official word on the cause of this fire.

Fire agencies from DNRC, BLM, Florence, and others, including three helicopters from the DNRC are on the scene working to put out the fire.

————————-

LOLO - A new wildfire broke out west of Lolo Sunday afternoon off of US Highway 12.

According to the Montana Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wildfire map, the Thayer fire was discovered before 4:00 p.m. about 5 miles west of Lolo along U.S. Highway 12.

MTN News is waiting for information from officials on evacuations that may be in the area.

Helicopters can be seen working to put out the fire.

The DNRC Dashboard reports the cause of this fire is undermined at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.