Wildfire burning outside of Marion grows to 120 acres

KALISPELL — A wildland fire burning near the Hubbart Reservoir outside of Marion has grown to 120 acres.

Fire personnel worked dozers all night to get the fire lined and aircraft are still engaged working the blaze.

Managers say the fire is still burning actively in the interior and is producing heavy smoke.

Ernie Nace with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) says fire crews will be continuing to mop up hot spots and establish containment for several days.

The forward rate of spread has been stopped, according to a news release. "However we are concerned about upcoming winds, so crews will be actively monitoring control lines."

Approximately 35 personnel are currently working the fire. The public to being asked to stay out of the area.

The DNRC also wants to remind the public that fire season is not over, so please be diligent when out in the forest recreating.

Make sure your campfires are fully out and please refrain from debris burning until we receive a significant amount of moisture.