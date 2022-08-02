Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Wildfire burning outside of St. Ignatius grows to 37 acres

Redhorn Fire
Stacey Doll
The Redhorn Fire is burning in the Mission Mountains seven air miles northeast of St. Ignatius.
Redhorn Fire
Redhorn Fire Map
Posted at 12:58 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 14:58:24-04

ST. IGNATIUS - The Redhorn Fire which was spotted on Monday in the Mission Mountains has grown to 37 acres.

The blaze is burning in the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness Area seven air miles northeast of St. Ignatius.

There are no evacuations or closures in effect, although the area is already closed to recreation due to grizzly bear habitat.

Redhorn Fire Map

The lightning-caused fire is burning in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain.

Fire activity can be expected to increase this week, due to hot and dry weather along with predicted high winds.

A Tuesday update notes The CSKT Division of Fire will continue to monitor the Redhorn Fire.

A Red Flag warning is in effect on Tuesday due to steady winds with gusts up to 35 mph and low relative humidity.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App