Wildfire burning outside of St. Ignatius grows to 37 acres

ST. IGNATIUS - The Redhorn Fire which was spotted on Monday in the Mission Mountains has grown to 37 acres.

The blaze is burning in the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness Area seven air miles northeast of St. Ignatius.

There are no evacuations or closures in effect, although the area is already closed to recreation due to grizzly bear habitat.

MTN News

The lightning-caused fire is burning in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain.

Fire activity can be expected to increase this week, due to hot and dry weather along with predicted high winds.

A Tuesday update notes The CSKT Division of Fire will continue to monitor the Redhorn Fire.

A Red Flag warning is in effect on Tuesday due to steady winds with gusts up to 35 mph and low relative humidity.