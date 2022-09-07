Watch Now
Wildfire burning west of Lincoln

Arrastra Fire
Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
Posted at 8:16 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 10:16:57-04

LINCOLN - A wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of highways 200 and 141.

The Arrastra Fire was discovered on Sept. 6 at 2:55 p.m., according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

As of Tuesday evening, the fire is being estimated at 15 acres.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue posted videos and pictures of air tankers making drops on the fire.

Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew were responding.

Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest officials confirmed to MTN that DNRC, national forest, and volunteer crews are responding to the fire.

The fire is highly visible from Montana Highway 200.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible to make space for fire personnel responding.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

