Wildfire burning east of Missoula grows to 50 acres

MISSOULA - A wildfire burning east of Missoula in the Rock Creek area has grown to 50 acres.

The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off Interstate 90.

The blaze — which was first reported on Aug. 24 — is near Solomon Mountain in upper Solomon Creek, two miles southwest of the Spring Creek Trailhead.

Fire managers report in the Friday update that fire activity has increased over the past few days due to hot, dry, and breezy conditions.

Smoke is visible from Rock Creek Road and the recreation corridor as well as in parts of the Bitterroot Valley.

MTN News

The fire is burning in near an area that was burned in the 2007 Sawmill Fire.

Firefighters have been patrolling Rock Creek Road and monitoring the fire both from the air and the ground.

Fire managers report that the terrain, fuel type, and the presence of snag trees are limiting the ability to place firefighters directly on the fire.

Fire activity and smoke are expected to increase over the next two days due to predicted conditions.

Inciweb The Solomon Fire is burning in the Rock Creek area west of Missoula

The Sawmill Ridge Trail #178 between Welcome Mountain Trailhead and Rock Creek, and Solomon Ridge Trail #142 between Welcome Mountain Trailhead and Rock Creek are now closed.

Additionally, people driving on Rock Creek Road may see fire vehicles or helicopter activity.

No structures or infrastructure are threatened at this time.

