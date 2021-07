A wildfire in Idaho has partially closed down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.

The Idaho Department of Transportation reports the fire is on I-90 near Cataldo which is approximately 35 miles west of Lookout Pass.

MTN News

One eastbound lane is currently closed and emergency crews are on the scene.

IDT is advising motorists to be prepared for smoky conditions as well as the possibility that I-90 will need to be completely closed.