Wildfire closes popular Magruder Road Corridor

HAMILTON - A wildfire burning in Idaho has forced officials to close the popular Magruder Road Corridor.

The road — used by recreationists in Montana and Idaho — has been shut down between Sabe Saddle and Salmon Base Camp due to increased activity on the Twist Creek Fire.

Winds on Tuesday pushed the blaze up Bend Creek where it crossed the Magruder Road Corridor east of Horse Heaven Cabin. Fire managers decided to close the road due to current and expected fire behavior to ensure public safety.

The lightning-sparked Twist Creek Fire is located 28 miles southeast of Elk City, Idaho in the Frank Church of No Return Wilderness. The blaze has burned 171 acres.

Officials note Wednesday will be another critical fire weather day requiring the road closure remain in place. However, if fire behavior moderates later this week, fire managers will look for opportunities to allow traffic through in the mornings.