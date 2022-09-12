Wildfire east of Bigfork burning over 1,000 acres

BIGFORK - A wildfire east of Bigfork has burned 1,077 acres.

The lightning-sparked Margaret Fire is burning 13 miles east of Bigfork on the ridge north of Margaret Lake in steep and rocky terrain.

A smoke column may be visible at times from the Flathead Valley and from the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

MTN News

Fire managers report the blaze has burned over Forest Service (FS) Road 895E and crews are continuing to assess the fire's growth.

Trail and road closures are in place near the fire.

The Margaret Lake Fire was first detected from the Baptiste Lookout on Aug. 22.

