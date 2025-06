BIG ARM — Firefighters are battling a large wildland fire in the Big Arm area Friday afternoon, with some residents receiving pre-evacuation notices.

Polson Rural Fire District crews are on scene of the fire off of Early Dawn Drive in Big Arm.

Brett Sivelle Wildfire burning in Big Arm Friday, June 28, 2025

Officials urge caution for anyone in the area as firefighting efforts continue.

MTN News has a reporter enroute to the fire.

Sheri Caye Wildfire burning in Big Arm, Friday June 28, 2025

This is a developing story.