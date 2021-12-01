Watch
Wildfire forces evacuation of the town of Denton

Wildfire in Fergus County (Dec 1, 2021)
Wildfire in Fergus County (Wednesday, December 1, 2021)
Posted at 2:18 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 16:18:02-05

The town of Denton in Fergus County is being evacuated due to a wildfire.

Denton Public School said at 1:46 pm: "We have evacuated the school per the recommendation of DES at 1:30 today. All students have been released to parents or are with us on a bus east of town on Hoosac Rd awaiting pick up."

The West Wind Fire broke out late on Tuesday and although emergency crews have been battling it since then, the extremely powerful winds continue pushing the flames toward the east.

Wind gusts have exceeded 70 miles per hour.

Route 81 toward Coffee Creek remains closed because part of a railroad bridge is on fire.

There are no reports of any injuries at this point.

We will update you as we get more information.

Wildfire near Denton in Fergus County

