Wildfire forces evacuation of the town of Denton

The town of Denton in Fergus County is being evacuated due to a wildfire.

Denton Public School said at 1:46 pm: "We have evacuated the school per the recommendation of DES at 1:30 today. All students have been released to parents or are with us on a bus east of town on Hoosac Rd awaiting pick up."

The West Wind Fire broke out late on Tuesday and although emergency crews have been battling it since then, the extremely powerful winds continue pushing the flames toward the east.

Wind gusts have exceeded 70 miles per hour.

Wind gusts are really hampering any containment efforts and these 60-70mph+ wind gusts look to continue throughout the day. Route 81 towards Coffee Creek will remain closed at least for a few hours as part of a railroad bridge is on fire. #MTwx pic.twitter.com/v6C3IsZn91 — Erik Johnson (@erik_wx) December 1, 2021

Route 81 toward Coffee Creek remains closed because part of a railroad bridge is on fire.

There are no reports of any injuries at this point.

