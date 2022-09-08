Wildfire in Rattlesnake Wilderness grows to 1,400 acres

MISSOULA - The Boulder Lake Fire in Rattlesnake Wilderness northeast of Missoula has grown to 1,400 acres.

Critical fire weather on Wednesday, including wind gusts and low relative humidity, contributed to increased fire behavior.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen late in the afternoon from Missoula and Seeley Lake.

MTN News

Wind-driven fire growth mostly occurred to the east and northeast, on Wednesday evening, pushing the fire into the Liberty Fire burn scar and into islands of unburned fuel.

Closed Areas

Access is closed to Boulder Lake, Fly Lake and Gold Creek Lake.

Gold Creek Cabin (Forest Service structure).



Closed Trails

Boulder Lake Trail #333, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Road #4323 to milepost 5.4 at Boulder Lake.

Boulder Point Trail #334, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #333 to milepost 0.2 at the end of the trail.

Fly Lake Trail #336, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #518 to milepost 1.3 at Fly Lake.

Porcupine Creek Trail #504, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Rattlesnake Creek Trail #515 to milepost 4.1 at its junction with Trail #333.

Gold Creek Trail #518, from milepost 0.0 at trailhead on Road #16859 to milepost 4.9 at its junction with Trail #333.

Gold Cabin (Lower Gold Ridge) Trail #519, from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Trail #518 to the end of the trail.



Closed Roads