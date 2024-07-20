Wildfire near Butte grows to 150 acres, evacuation warning issued

BUTTE — The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest was reporting on Friday evening that the Blacktail Canyon Fire between Interstate 90 and Highway 2 southeast of Butte had burned an estimated 150 acres.

Resources on sight include eight air tankers, six helicopters, one engine, one type 1 “hotshot” hand crew, and one type 2 hand crew.

The update says seven Large Air Tankers and a Very Large Air Tanker dropped fire retardant during the afternoon and evening hours. Six helicopters provided aerial support through water bucket drops to help cool hot spots. Engines crews, a 20-person crew, and other firefighters assisted on the ground.

The update continues:

Working in cooperation with the Butte-Silver Bow community officials, fire managers have identified and prioritized critical values at risk, focusing available resources and current efforts on the protection of the private structures in the Blacktail Canyon and Homestake Road areas. Local Fire Department engines provided structure protection in these areas. Additional resources, including three type 2 hand crews, have been ordered. As they arrive, fire managers and agency officials will collaborate to utilize resources to protect the prioritized values.



Firefighters are currently scouting for areas to access the fire and safe anchor points for fireline construction.



Protecting life and property and ensuring firefighter safety are of the utmost importance. The fire moved to the south and east today.

The cause of the Blacktail Canyon Fire is not known at this time.

An evacuation warning remains in effect for Blacktail Canyon Road southeast of Homestake Road and Homestake Road east of Blacktail Canyon Road.