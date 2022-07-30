Wildfire near Elmo expands to 4,000 acres; evacuations ordered

ELMO - A wildfire that broke out in the Elmo area on Friday evening has grown to an estimated 4,000 acres.

The Montana DNRC Wildfire Dashboard lists the Elmo 2 fire as 0% contained.

According to the City of Polson Fire Department, the evacuation zone has been expanded to Lake Mary Ronan Road from mile marker 5 to US Highway 93.

Evacuations of several residences had previously been ordered in the Elmo area.

Butch Larcombe

A section of Montana Highway 28 remains closed due to the blaze.

A Red Cross shelter for fire evacuees was set up late Friday at Linderman Gym in Polson.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell is asking boaters to avoid the Elmo Bay area where aircraft are gathering water to fight the blaze.

The Montana DNRC Wildfire Dashboard states the fire is human-caused.

The fire danger level on the Flathead Indian Reservation was hiked to "very high" on Friday.