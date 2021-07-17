Wildfire near Garnet prompts evacuation orders, warnings

A wildfire that has grown to 1,000 acres near Garnet Ghost Town has prompted officials to issue evacuation orders and warnings in Granite County as well as evacuation warnings in Missoula County.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) is working to contain the Anderson Hill Fire which is located one mile southeast of Garnet Ghost Town in Granite, Powell, and Missoula counties.

The DNRC reports there "are values at risk" and that evacuation orders and warnings are being issued. The exact locations of the orders and warnings are not available at this time.

The fire -- which is burning in thick timber and heavy dead fuels -- is being fought on the ground and from the air. A Type 3 team will assume command Saturday morning.

The Bureau of Land Management has temporarily closed the Garnet Ghost Town Historic site and the surrounding area due to the blaze.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as much as possible to allow for fire response efforts to travel and fight the fire.

The cause of the blaze -- which was first reported Thursday afternoon -- remains under investigation.

