Wildfire near Lakeside now 50% contained

Lincoln Chute
LAKESIDE FIRE
Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 12:29:39-04

LAKESIDE — The Patrick Creek fire near Lakeside remains at eight acres and is now 50% contained,

Fire managers report crews have stopped the blaze from spreading and is now 50% contained.

However, rocky and steep terrain have made it challenging for firefighters.

The fire is still burning in the interior so smoke may be visible for a few more days.

Approximately 35 personnel are currently working the fire.

Pre-evacuation orders are expected to be lifted on Friday.

The public is asked to stay out of the area and give fire personnel space to do their jobs.

