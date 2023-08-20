Wildfire near Paradise grows to 13,414 acres, 0% contained

PARADISE - The River Road East Fire burning near Paradise has grown from 11,951 acres to 13,414 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

Fire managers report the blaze was quiet in the morning but became active in the afternoon as wind speeds increased.

Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 1 has assumed command of the fire and additional fire personnel and equipment have been arriving to fight the blaze.

A community meeting has been scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Plains High School Gym where officials will provide updates and will be available for questions about the fire.

Fire crews have made progress along the north side of the highway in building control line near structures and the active fire perimeter in Paradise.

Fire personnel continue to focus on public safety and point protection of structures where safe to do so.

Crews are working to strengthen control lines in the Paradise and McLaughlin Creek areas to protect structures.

Evacuation and pre-evacuation notices remain in effect in the Paradise area. Click here for the latest information from the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees at the Church on the Move at 300 Clayton Street in Plains.

There are 282 people assigned to the River Road East Fire which sparked on Friday, Aug. 18. The cause remains under investigation.