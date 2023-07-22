Wildfire near Skalkaho Pass grows to over 800 acres

The Bowles Creek Fire three miles southwest of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek drainage area has grown to over 800 acres.

The fire is located in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area in steep terrain, just north of the 2022 Hog Trough Fire.

The blaze is burning in thick timber and dead and downed trees.

On the east side, crews will be hiking into the fire area along a trail and fireline used in the 2022 Hog Trough fire, working to the south from the Bowles Creek Road (5071Rd) to the 313 Trail.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team will take over at the fire on Sunday morning.

