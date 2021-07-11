Wildfire near St. Regis prompts road, trail closures

ST REGIS — The Lolo National Forest has issued road and trail closures for the Two Mile Fire which is burning about five miles west of St. Regis in the Two Mile Creek drainage.

Forest officials note the blaze is not part of the West Lolo Complex fires which are burning in the area.

The Two Mile Fire is burning approximately two acres in extremely steep and difficult terrain which is providing a challenge for fire crews.

Closed Roads

Little Joe Ridge Road #6314 is closed from milepost 0.00 at its junction with Road 431 to the end of the road.

Forking Joe Road #16193 is closed from milepost 0.00 at the junction with Road 6314 to the end of the road.

Little Joe Spur Road #16168 is closed from milepost 0.00 at the junction with Road 16193 to the end of the road.

Little Joe Ridge Spur 1 Road #37036-B is closed from milepost 0.00 at the junction with Road 6314 to the end of the road.

Closed Trail

North Fork Little Joe Ridge Trail #201 is closed from milepost 0.00 at the junction with Road 6314 to junction with Road 282.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect through Sunday which means the area will experience low humidity, dry conditions, high temperatures, and gusty winds.